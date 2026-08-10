Initial investigation showed that at about 7 p.m., the suspect confronted a 45-year-old man along Kapitan Tinoy Street in Barangay La Huerta after the victim allegedly took his cart without permission.

During the ensuing argument, the suspect allegedly broke a liquor bottle and repeatedly stabbed the victim in different parts of his body before throwing the broken bottle into a nearby creek.

Barangay La Huerta watchmen responded to the incident, apprehended the suspect and coordinated with officers from the Sto. Niño Police Sub-Station.

The victim was initially taken to Ospital ng Parañaque before being transferred to Las Piñas General Hospital, where he remains under treatment and observation.

Police are finalizing documents for the filing of a frustrated murder complaint before the Parañaque City Prosecutor’s Office for inquest proceedings.