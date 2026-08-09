(We all know that we are ready to take action and fight for our livelihood and rights. But for now, the safety of our families and of every driver and operator comes first. Due to the severe flooding and the continuing effects of the bad weather in many areas, let us first cancel the transport strike scheduled for tomorrow (Monday).

Manibela and other transport groups, including Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Operator Nationwide (PISTON) reported last week that the sector will stage a transport strike if the fare increase for public utility vehicles was not implemented and approved by the government.

Following the postponement, the transport group noted that many communities have been severely affected by flooding and that the situation remains unsafe in several areas.

“Mas mahalagang unahin muna natin ang ating pamilya, kaligtasan, at kapakanan ng bawat isa,” the group pointed out.

(It is more important that we should prioritize our families, safety, and the welfare of everyone.)

Manibela, however, said the public should wait for its next announcement regarding the new date of the transport strike.