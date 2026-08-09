The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) - National Capital Region, through its Disaster Response Management Division (DRMD), conducted field monitoring at evacuation centers in Muntinlupa on Sunday to check on families affected by rains brought by the southwest monsoon.

“Inaalam ng DSWD FO-NCR ang kalagayan at tinutugunan ang pangangailangan ng mga pamilyang pansamantalang lumikas dahil sa walang humpay na pag-ulang dala ng enhanced Southwest Monsoon o hanging Habagat,” the regional office said.

(The DSWD FO-NCR is finding out the condition and addressing the needs of the families who temporarily evacuated due to the continuous rains brought by the enhanced Southwest Monsoon or Habagat.)