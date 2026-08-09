The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) - National Capital Region, through its Disaster Response Management Division (DRMD), conducted field monitoring at evacuation centers in Muntinlupa on Sunday to check on families affected by rains brought by the southwest monsoon.
“Inaalam ng DSWD FO-NCR ang kalagayan at tinutugunan ang pangangailangan ng mga pamilyang pansamantalang lumikas dahil sa walang humpay na pag-ulang dala ng enhanced Southwest Monsoon o hanging Habagat,” the regional office said.
(The DSWD FO-NCR is finding out the condition and addressing the needs of the families who temporarily evacuated due to the continuous rains brought by the enhanced Southwest Monsoon or Habagat.)
The DSWD-NCR reported that it visited around 21 families, or 88 individuals, who were temporarily staying at Bagong Silang Elementary School in Barangay Sucat.
Meanwhile, 16 families, or 63 evacuees, are currently staying at the DRT Sports Complex in Barangay Putatan.
The region’s DRMD continues to coordinate with local government units and other partner agencies to ensure that the needs of affected families are immediately addressed.