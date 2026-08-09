The Quezon City government announced that it had evacuated a total of 351 families after heavy rains drenched the city on Saturday, 8 August.

In an evacuation update released through their Facebook page, the government said that there were a total of 884 individuals that took shelter in various evacuation sites scattered through five out of the six districts of Quezon City.

A bulk of the evacuees came from the 2nd District where a total of 151 families amounting to 494 individuals were recorded at the New Evacuation Center in Barangay Bagong Silangan.