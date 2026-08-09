The Quezon City government announced that it had evacuated a total of 351 families after heavy rains drenched the city on Saturday, 8 August.
In an evacuation update released through their Facebook page, the government said that there were a total of 884 individuals that took shelter in various evacuation sites scattered through five out of the six districts of Quezon City.
A bulk of the evacuees came from the 2nd District where a total of 151 families amounting to 494 individuals were recorded at the New Evacuation Center in Barangay Bagong Silangan.
The 4th and 5th Districts of the city also sheltered hundreds of individuals with Barangay Gulod and Barangay Roxas assisting a total of 252 people.
Meanwhile, Quezon City remained under an orange rainfall warning based on the latest forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) at 2:00 p.m. this Sunday, 9 August.
The steady rainfall had likewise led to some roads remaining impassable as Barangay Del Monte and Barangay Sto. Domingo maintained 60 inches and 45 inches of flood water, respectively.
The city government has urged the public to contact local authorities for assistance through their respective hotlines.
“Remain alert and always prepared for the possibility of rains and flooding, particularly for those in low-lying areas, landslide-prone areas, and those near rivers,” the local government unit said in a post.
“The city’s rescue team is on standby to assist in immediate evacuation if needed.”