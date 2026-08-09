The Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Sunday, 9 August, that some of its escalators and elevators at various MRT-3 stations would be temporarily unavailable as heavy rains continued to pour in Metro Manila due to the Enhanced Southwest Monsoon (Habagat).

In a social media post, the DOTr expressed that some of its facilities at the stations in North Avenue, Cubao, Ortigas, Boni, Guadalupe, Buendia, Ayala, Magallanes, and Taft Avenue would remain unavailable as of 12:15 p.m.

The closure of the facilities came as a direct result of the Enhanced Southwest Monsoon that has led to Metro Manila maintaining an Orange Alert Level this Sunday afternoon.