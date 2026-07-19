



Police said the suspect attempted to stab the victim, who managed to evade the attack but suffered an abrasion on the right side of his waist.



Nearby residents intervened, preventing the suspect from inflicting further harm, before the victim reported the incident to the Taguig City Police Station's Sub-station 4.



Responding officers arrested the suspect at the scene and recovered the kitchen knife allegedly used in the attack.



Investigators are preparing to file an attempted homicide complaint against the suspect before the Office of the City Prosecutor.



Police did not immediately disclose the motive behind the attack as the investigation continues.###