A 77-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly tried to stab a neighbor outside the victim's home in Taguig City, police said.
The incident occurred at around 2:50 p.m. in Barangay Ususan, where the 44-year-old victim was closing the gate of his residence when the suspect, identified only by the alias "Rodolfo," allegedly approached him from behind armed with a 10.5-inch kitchen knife, according to the Taguig City Police.
Police said the suspect attempted to stab the victim, who managed to evade the attack but suffered an abrasion on the right side of his waist.
Nearby residents intervened, preventing the suspect from inflicting further harm, before the victim reported the incident to the Taguig City Police Station's Sub-station 4.
Responding officers arrested the suspect at the scene and recovered the kitchen knife allegedly used in the attack.
Investigators are preparing to file an attempted homicide complaint against the suspect before the Office of the City Prosecutor.
Police did not immediately disclose the motive behind the attack as the investigation continues.###