“It is not true that the needs of the public are not addressed. Along with the response to flooding and the needs of the public, we also perform our duty when it comes to accountability because it is also important where and how public funds are spent,” Garin said.

With public attention focused on flood control following days of heavy rains, Garin said the impeachment proceedings also involve questions of accountability over the use of taxpayers’ money.

She stressed that government officials do not have free rein over public funds and must account for expenditures made by their respective offices.

House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy, meanwhile, assured the public that the House was closely monitoring the effects of heavy rains brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon, or habagat.

Dy said lawmakers were coordinating with their constituents to determine their immediate needs and relay them to national government agencies capable of providing assistance.

The Isabela 6th District representative also urged residents to heed warnings from authorities and evacuate when necessary.

“To avoid disaster, we do not need to wait for the situation to worsen before taking action. If there is an evacuation notice, please follow. If travel is dangerous, let us stay in a safe place for the time being. What matters most right now is everyone's safety,” Dy said.

Garin eyes review of Quick Response Fund

With deliberations on the proposed 2027 national budget approaching, Garin said she wants lawmakers to scrutinize how government agencies use their Quick Response Funds.

The QRF provides agencies with standby funding for immediate disaster response and recovery needs, including access to clean water, restoration of damaged infrastructure and health services.

Garin said Congress should determine whether the funds are sufficient to meet the public’s needs and ensure that agencies are spending them properly.

“One of the things that we will look at is where the funds are used. There will be accountability from Cabinet secretaries,” she said.

Under the 2026 General Appropriations Act, P10.68 billion was allocated for QRFs across several government agencies, including the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development and Department of Education.