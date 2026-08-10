Four of the reported fatalities came from Baguio City, where Mayor Benjamin Magalong confirmed that four people died after a landslide buried three houses in Barangay Guisad Surong. Six people were also reported missing following the landslide.

Castillo said the eight missing persons were reported in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region and Batangas, while 11 people were injured due to the severe weather.

Central Luzon and the Ilocos Region were among the areas with the highest numbers of affected residents based on initial reports. Other affected areas included Mimaropa, Calabarzon and CAR.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that 585,993 people, or 170,593 families, had been affected across nine regions as of 8 a.m. Monday.

The affected population covered 33 provinces, 225 cities and municipalities, and 1,362 barangays.

A total of 4,866 people were preemptively evacuated in the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon and Mimaropa.

Another 32,830 people were displaced and staying either in 293 evacuation centers or with relatives.

Castillo said response agencies remained on standby as rains continued to affect parts of the country.

Search, rescue and retrieval teams have been deployed, along with personnel conducting debris-clearing operations.

The OCD also placed logistics and air assets on standby, including resources from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine Navy. Resources from the Department of Social Welfare and Development and emergency telecommunications teams were also ready for deployment.

Castillo said alternative routes had been established to reach areas that were previously inaccessible.

“Our fellow Filipinos should remain cautious as rains continue in various parts of the country. Please heed the advisories of our local authorities,” Castillo said.