The PNP also recorded 11 reported injuries in the Cordillera Administrative Region and two in Calabarzon. Five people were reported missing in CAR and one in Calabarzon.

The Office of Civil Defense, meanwhile, said it is separately validating reports of eight deaths linked to the combined effects of the weather disturbances.

OCD public information officer Diego Mariano said two reported fatalities in Benguet were linked to a landslide.

Three deaths were reported in Rizal, including two reportedly caused by a rockslide and another by a falling tree. Three fatalities were also reported in Batangas due to drowning, electrocution and a landslide.

The OCD recorded nine injuries, including seven in Benguet and one each in Rizal and Cavite. One person was also reported missing in Batangas.

Around 223,000 families, or 752,000 people, have been affected across the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, CAR, Calabarzon and Mimaropa, according to the OCD.

About 412 evacuation centers have been activated, sheltering some 10,000 families, or 34,400 people.

Authorities also recorded around 300 damaged houses, including 276 that were partially damaged and 24 that were totally destroyed.