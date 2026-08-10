“We keep monitoring the situation round-the-clock and urge everyone to exercise extreme caution, especially while floodwaters remain high and flowing fast,” Datu said.

The severe flooding also prompted Pampanga State University to suspend classes on Monday, 10 August, leaving some students in dormitories, bedspaces and off-campus rentals with limited mobility and difficulty accessing food and other basic necessities.

In response, the University Student Council and Office of the Student Regent, together with student volunteers and university management, launched emergency relief operations for affected students.

Free meals and snacks were distributed at the USC office in two scheduled batches, while student leaders urged the campus community to spread information about the assistance to other stranded students.

“Sobrang taas ng tubig dito malapit sa dorm namin. Kahit gusto naming kumuha ng pagkain ngayon, mahirap at mapanganib dumaan. Kailangan maghintay na lang muna hanggang humupa,” Legal Management freshman Phia Seyer said.

Her dormmate, Rhianna Ramos, said students staying away from their families were anxious over the flooding but grateful for the university’s assistance.

Aside from Bacolor, local governments suspended face-to-face classes at all levels in public and private schools in Arayat, San Simon, Macabebe, City of San Fernando, Mexico, Sto. Tomas, Candaba, Santa Ana and Minalin as floodwaters continued to rise in low-lying communities.