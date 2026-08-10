RA 12199, or the Early Childhood Care and Development Systems Act, was signed into law by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in 2025 to strengthen services covering health care, nutrition, early childhood education, safety, security and social services for children aged 5 and below.

The IRR establishes responsibilities for national government agencies and local government units in implementing early childhood development programs.

Under the rules, every province, city and municipality is required to establish an ECCD office to oversee local programs and service delivery.

LGUs are also directed to maintain functional childcare facilities, including day care centers, childminding centers and health stations, while developing childcare programs in workplaces and communities.

Local governments are tasked to fund ECCD programs through available local funds, the Special Education Fund and the Gender and Development Fund. They may also pursue partnerships to expand services.

The DILG will oversee LGU compliance with RA 12199 and provide capacity development support for local implementation.

The department will also facilitate the integration of ECCD programs into the assessment criteria for the Seal of Good Local Governance.

Also present during the signing were DILG Assistant Secretary Jesi Howard Lanete, Second Congressional Commission on Education representatives Roman Romulo and Jude Acidre, ECCD Council members and other government officials.