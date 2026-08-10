MAKATI CITY — Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel “Babes” Romualdez said Monday that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is serious about allowing the investigation into flood control anomalies to proceed, including cases involving his cousin, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Asked about the Ombudsman’s move to file draft charges against the Leyte congressman, Babes Romualdez said the President has been clear about his position on the investigation.

“Well, I think from what I see, coming from Washington, because I'm very much outside, is that I think President Marcos is very clear about what he wants to do,” he told reporters in an ambush interview in Makati City on the sidelines of a fireside chat with a senior Pentagon official.