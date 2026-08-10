Romualdez said the proposed artificial intelligence hub should be thoroughly discussed and implemented transparently. He also noted that the Philippines was chosen to participate because of its close ties with the United States.

“This involves a lot of technology and critical minerals development, and it will be good for the country. But there's always those that will say, ‘look at the negatives.’ I hope that they realize that we're not the only game in town,” Romualdez said.

“If we don't take this one, there are many other Asian countries that are prepared to take it on,” he added.

Asked whether the United States remains optimistic that the project will push through in the Philippines, Romualdez said Washington would prefer to keep the project here but could turn to other Asian countries.

“The concern is obviously they would like, they prefer to have this Pax Silica here. If we drop the ball, I guess other Asian countries will take over,” he said.