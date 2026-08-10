MAKATI CITY — Other Asian countries could take the U.S.-led Pax Silica initiative if the Philippines decides not to proceed with the project, Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel “Babes” Romualdez said Monday.
Romualdez said the initiative could benefit the Philippines through investments in technology and critical minerals, but acknowledged concerns and what he described as misinformation surrounding the project.
“I think there's a lot of misinformation probably that's being passed around. I always caution everyone to look at the positive side first before we start looking at the negative,” he told reporters during an ambush interview in Makati City.
Romualdez said the proposed artificial intelligence hub should be thoroughly discussed and implemented transparently. He also noted that the Philippines was chosen to participate because of its close ties with the United States.
“This involves a lot of technology and critical minerals development, and it will be good for the country. But there's always those that will say, ‘look at the negatives.’ I hope that they realize that we're not the only game in town,” Romualdez said.
“If we don't take this one, there are many other Asian countries that are prepared to take it on,” he added.
Asked whether the United States remains optimistic that the project will push through in the Philippines, Romualdez said Washington would prefer to keep the project here but could turn to other Asian countries.
“The concern is obviously they would like, they prefer to have this Pax Silica here. If we drop the ball, I guess other Asian countries will take over,” he said.
Pax Silica, which spans a planned 1,618-hectare industrial hub in New Clark City, aims to build secure supply chains for artificial intelligence, semiconductors and critical minerals.
Led by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority, the project remains under negotiation.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. touted it in his fifth State of the Nation Address as an economic opportunity, while civil society groups have raised concerns over transparency, environmental impact, and potential community displacement.