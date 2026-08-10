Provincial buses using the South Luzon Expressway may save P511 per unit for a one-way trip from Magallanes, Makati, to Calamba, Laguna, or P1,022 for a round trip.

The government is also increasing the fuel discount for jeepneys and UV Express vehicles to P12 per liter from P10 per liter starting Saturday, 15 August.

Beginning Sunday, 16 August, monthly membership fees at 86 SM transport terminals nationwide will also be waived for transport operators and drivers, according to the LTO.

The monthly fees currently range from P500 for tricycle drivers to as much as P6,000 for buses.

Fees are set at P500 for Tricycle Operators and Drivers’ Association drivers, P1,200 for taxis, P1,500 for public utility jeepneys, P2,000 for Asian utility vehicles and P5,000 to P6,000 for buses.