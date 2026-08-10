“Ang nakikita ng PCO dito, power struggle, kontrolin ang Pangulo, maybe the plan to remove the President, like what happened before. That’s the opinion of PCO, not the President’s,” Castro said.

In a radio interview, the younger Marcos claimed three officials from the Duterte administration laid down conditions for supporting his father’s presidential bid, including allegedly demanding the authority to choose officials for key government positions such as executive secretary, House speaker and Senate president.

Marcos did not identify the three officials allegedly involved in the Malacañang meeting.

Castro stressed that the PCO’s assessment was its own and did not represent the President’s position.

She said that during a conversation with the President on Monday, Marcos told her that “he has raised his kids well, and his son, Cong Sandro, will not lie.”

“Sa ating palagay, nakita mismo ni Congressman Sandro Marcos ang sitwasyon kung bakit niya iyan nasabi,” Castro said.

She further claimed that previous statements by Vice President Sara Duterte could be viewed alongside the alleged demands described by Sandro Marcos.

Castro suggested that some requests may not have been granted because they would not have served the interests of the public or the proper use of government funds.

“Kaya sinasabi namin na may power struggles dahil may mga grupo na gustong manatiling nasa posisyon at hawakan at kontrolin ang Pangulo at hindi iyon pinayagan ni Pangulong Marcos Jr.,” she said.

Marcos studying Quiboloy extradition

Meanwhile, Castro said the President is studying the United States government’s request for the extradition of Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy, a known ally of the Duterte family.

“The President said kailangan po talaga itong pag-aralang mabuti. Pero in a couple of weeks ay magbibigay po sila ng anunsiyo kung ano ang magiging desisyon para rito,” Castro said.

She said the Philippine-U.S. extradition treaty provides a legal mechanism under which Quiboloy could be extradited.

“Kasama po ito sa provision, kaya mayroon tayong dalawang options, either manatili dito si Pastor Quiboloy habang dinidinig ang kaso dito sa Pilipinas. Pero puwede na temporarily ma-hold, ma-suspend ang kaso dito at magkaroon ng extradition at maipadala si Pastor Quiboloy sa U.S.,” Castro said.

The U.S. Department of State earlier transmitted the extradition request to the Department of Justice stemming from a 2021 U.S. indictment against Quiboloy on charges including sex trafficking of minors, fraud and bulk cash smuggling.

The Philippines and the United States have had an extradition treaty since 1994.

The DOJ earlier said it would review the records transmitted by the Department of Foreign Affairs before determining its next course of action.