"Masakit man sa akin ito ngunit kailangan nating gawin ang tama. Hindi ako Pangulo ng aking pamilya, hindi ako Pangulo ng aking kaibigan. Ako ay Pangulo ng Pilipinas; ang tungkulin ko ay sa inyo, mga kapwa kong Pilipino," Marcos said.

The Ombudsman had earlier disclosed that Romualdez faces possible charges of plunder, graft and money laundering in connection with an alleged P56-billion flood control kickback scheme.

Marcos said the government had already filed cases against contractors, senior Department of Public Works and Highways officials and lawmakers allegedly involved in the scheme.

He added that authorities have frozen about P25 billion worth of assets linked to the investigation, with P800 millionalready recovered and remitted to the Bureau of the Treasury.

"Ipinapaubaya na natin ang pag-uusig sa Ombudsman at sa atin pang pinalakas na National Prosecution Service. Nananalig din tayo sa makatarungang hatol ng hukuman," the President said.

Also on Monday, the Sandiganbayan issued arrest warrants against USWAG Ilonggo Party-list Rep. James "Jojo" Ang Jr. and former Sultan Kudarat Rep. Arnulfo Go in separate cases alleging conflict of interest involving infrastructure projects with the Department of Public Works and Highways.