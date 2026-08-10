Stronger deterrence

Colby said Washington is expanding its forward military posture, accelerating the delivery of combat capabilities and improving interoperability with allies and partners.

“We are systematically strengthening our forward posture, hardening our footprint, and driving deep interoperability with key countries that are willing to shoulder their share of the burden,” he said.

The focus, he added, is on developing combat-capable forces rather than conducting exercises for appearances.

“This is not merely about performing in symbolic exercises for the cameras; it is about fielding combat-credible forces capable of defeating real military aggression,” Colby said.

Washington is also seeking greater burden-sharing from allies and partners, including increased investments in their own defense capabilities.

“We are looking for partners, not protectorates. When our partners are strong, deterrence is strong. And that is exactly what we have here in Manila,” Colby said.