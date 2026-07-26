Fifteen Filipino seafarers from MV Arosa and MT Gas Lisbon have safely returned to the Philippines after being affected by separate incidents in the Black Sea amid the ongoing tensions in the region.
Among those who arrived were the nine crew members of MV Arosa, who flew aboard EVA Air Flight BR261, and the six crew members of MT Gas Lisbon, who arrived aboard Qatar Airways Flight QR932 on Saturday night, 25 July.
Upon their arrival, the returning seafarers were immediately assisted by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to ensure the orderly processing of their arrival and address their immediate needs.
As part of the airport assistance, each seafarer received financial aid.
After leaving the airport, they were met by representatives of their licensed manning agencies and temporarily accommodated at a hotel while awaiting medical checkups and travel arrangements to their respective provinces.
The OWWA said it will continue to coordinate with the affected seafarers through its regional welfare offices to ensure they receive the necessary welfare services, psychosocial support, referrals and other assistance to aid in their recovery and reintegration.
Meanwhile, 51 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and 23 dependents received immediate government assistance after arriving from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The OFWs and their dependents arrived aboard Emirates Flight EK334, which landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Saturday night, 25 July.
The repatriated OFWs returned to the country due to various personal and employment-related concerns that required immediate government intervention and assistance.
Under the Alagang OWWA program, the OFWs and their dependents received food, financial assistance and temporary hotel accommodation for those in need.
The OWWA said assistance will continue through its Regional Welfare Offices, where the repatriated OFWs will be provided with livelihood support, employment facilitation, counseling and other welfare programs to help them recover and reintegrate into their communities.
The agency said support under the Alagang OWWA program continues beyond an OFW's safe return to ensure their successful reintegration alongside their families.