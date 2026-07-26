Fifteen Filipino seafarers from MV Arosa and MT Gas Lisbon have safely returned to the Philippines after being affected by separate incidents in the Black Sea amid the ongoing tensions in the region.

Among those who arrived were the nine crew members of MV Arosa, who flew aboard EVA Air Flight BR261, and the six crew members of MT Gas Lisbon, who arrived aboard Qatar Airways Flight QR932 on Saturday night, 25 July.

Upon their arrival, the returning seafarers were immediately assisted by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to ensure the orderly processing of their arrival and address their immediate needs.