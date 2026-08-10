Dizon highlighted key measures repeatedly taken over the years, including dredging and cleaning waterways, doubling or tripling the size of drainage pipes, maintaining pumping stations, and conducting continuous cleanup drives. He emphasized that if these activities are done consistently, noticeable improvements will follow across Metro Manila.

DPWH Contractors

Contractors with ongoing cases and nonlicensed are blacklisted according to Dizon. As long as contractors are legitimate with complete requirements, they can participate.

“For the contractors that are currently being investigated, lahat po yan ay nasa Office of the Ombudsman,” Dizon said.

List of contractors have been submitted by both the DPWH and Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

“Hintayin natin yung magiging aksyon ng Ombudsman on future cases that will be ultimately filed in court,” he added.

Dizon makes sure that procurement processes are transparent and accessible on the DPWH Portal.

“I think there’s a tightening simple because nagtighten din tayo sa pagbabayad sa mga kontratista lalo na yung mga hindi tayo sigurado kung tapos yung proyekto. Unlike before na, alam naman natin yung nangyari, kahit di tapos yung proyekto, hindi maayos, binabayaran.” Dizon on the cause of tightening of bank credit for legitimate contractors.

He ensures that projects are properly implemented before making payments.

Meanwhile, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian reported on the areas impacted by the enhanced southwest monsoon and tropical cyclones, alongside a summary of assistance provided to date. To reassure the public regarding disaster readiness, Gatchalian also detailed the status of the agency's stockpiles and standby funds.