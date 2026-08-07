The directive aligns with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr.’s mandate, through the guidance of DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to ensure a coordinated government response to weather-related emergencies.

“We will intensify patrols and assist local government units in preemptive evacuations, especially in communities identified as vulnerable to landslides and flooding. Our personnel will remain on the ground to help protect lives, secure affected areas, and support search, rescue, and relief operations,” Nartatez said.

Fatal Landslide in La Trinidad

The directive was issued following a fatal incident in Barangay Shilan, La Trinidad, Benguet on August 6, where a landslide buried part of a restaurant kitchen. Continuous heavy rains brought by Tropical Cyclones Luis and Maymay loosened the soil beside the establishment, triggering the collapse.

The incident claimed the lives of Jerry Binay-an Agbuya, 66, and Lemar Gawidan Ciano, 31. Another victim, Dino Binay-an Agbuya, 55, sustained injuries and was brought to the Benguet General Hospital for medical treatment.

Safety Urged Amid Severe Weather

“I urge everyone to prioritize their safety by following evacuation orders and weather advisories issued by local authorities. No possession is worth risking your life. The PNP is ready to assist communities throughout this period of severe weather,” Nartatez added.

The PNP will continue partnering with local government units and disaster response agencies to assist in evacuations, maintain public safety, support search and rescue operations, and deliver humanitarian assistance until conditions improve.