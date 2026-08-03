Authorities also recovered a vehicle and an unmarked motorized fishing boat believed to have been used in the transport of the contraband.

The arrested individuals and the seized items are now under police custody pending the filing of appropriate charges.

The accomplishments reflect the PNP's continuing efforts to curb the entry and movement of smuggled goods, which undermine legitimate businesses and deprive the government of lawful revenues.

These operations are part of the organization's intensified law enforcement initiatives under the Enhanced Managing Police Operations pillar of the PNP Focused Agenda, supporting the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to strengthen border security and combat all forms of illegal trade.

Chief, PNP, Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. commended the operating units for their coordinated efforts and reaffirmed the organization's commitment to enforcing the law with professionalism.