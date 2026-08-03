Around P6.9-million worth of suspected smuggled cigarettes were seized by the authorities during separate law rcement operations conducted in Zamboanga Sibugay and Zamboanga del Sur from 1 to 2 August 2026.
According to the Philippine National Police (PNP), the operations resulted in the arrest of two Filipino suspects, including a 52-year-old individual, and the confiscation of 122 master cases of suspected smuggled cigarettes with an estimated total value of P6,990,400.00.
Authorities also recovered a vehicle and an unmarked motorized fishing boat believed to have been used in the transport of the contraband.
The arrested individuals and the seized items are now under police custody pending the filing of appropriate charges.
The accomplishments reflect the PNP's continuing efforts to curb the entry and movement of smuggled goods, which undermine legitimate businesses and deprive the government of lawful revenues.
These operations are part of the organization's intensified law enforcement initiatives under the Enhanced Managing Police Operations pillar of the PNP Focused Agenda, supporting the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to strengthen border security and combat all forms of illegal trade.
Chief, PNP, Police General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. commended the operating units for their coordinated efforts and reaffirmed the organization's commitment to enforcing the law with professionalism.