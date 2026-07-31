The operation led to the interception of a minivan loaded with 11 master cases and 140 reams of alleged smuggled cigarettes- valued at P2,066,165.80; and arrest of the driver.

A report that reached to PMGen Robert AA Morico II, the Director of CIDG, stated that the suspect, male, 27 years old, driver of the minivan, and a resident of Barangay Arena Blanco, Zamboanga City was caught while in possession and control of the alleged smuggled tobacco products without pertinent documents from Bureau of Customs, rendering his activity illegal.

The CIDG Director emphasized that pursuant to Republic Act No. 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act), the State is committed to modernizing and streamlining customs and tariff administration to enhance revenue collection, facilitate legitimate trade, prevent and suppress smuggling and other customs fraud, and promote efficiency, transparency, and integrity in customs service.

Smuggled cigarettes present severe economic, social, and health hazards in the Philippines. Smuggled products bypass the Bureau of Customs entirely, preventing the collection of standard import duties and the 12% Value Added Tax (VAT).

The highly profitable black-market trade directly funds larger organized crime networks. These syndicates often cross over into worse criminal operations, including corruption, bribery, and maritime border violations.

The CIDG leadership lauds PCOL Rafael D Lero, the Regional Chief of CIDG Regional Field Unit 9 and the CIDG Zamboanga City Field Unit led by PLTCOL Aurelio S Domingo; and Bureau of Customs Regional Office IX and Police Station 11, Zamboanga City Police Office for the vigilance and coordinated efforts that led into the successful interception and confiscation of the alleged smuggled cigarettes.

The CIDG reassures the public of its steadfast commitment to enforcing customs and tariff law in full support to the government's war against cigarette smuggling and agricultural economic sabotage across the country.