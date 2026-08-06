This year's honorees include GTBA ambassadors and members, government agencies, private sector organizations, hotels, airlines, global trade partners and members of the diplomatic corps.

GTBA President Michelle Taylan said the awards recognize individuals who go beyond representing the organization by creating meaningful partnerships across industries.

"Our ambassadors do more than represent—they build connections that change lives. This ceremony is not only about recognizing their achievements but also about honoring their dedication, trust, and the transformative spirit they bring to every journey and partnership, not only in tourism but across all industries," Taylan said.

GTBA said it continues to promote Philippine tourism through partnerships with government agencies, international tourism organizations and private stakeholders, while organizing travel exchanges, roadshows and business networking events to expand market opportunities and support the industry's long-term growth.