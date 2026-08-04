Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go on Saturday backed efforts to expand access to higher education as Davao Oriental State University (DOrSU) inaugurated its extension campus in Lupon, Davao Oriental.
The new campus aims to bring college education closer to students in Lupon and nearby towns, reducing the need to travel to Mati City.
Go said he supports expanding free tertiary education and cited Senate Bill No. 169, which seeks to broaden the Tertiary Education Subsidy program and provide students with more school options, particularly in areas without nearby state universities and colleges.
He also pointed to Senate Bill No. 1782, which proposes converting DOrSU's extension campuses in Baganga, Cateel and Tarragona into regular campuses.
The senator said the Senate has also approved a measure amending Republic Act No. 10931, or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, to expand educational options for qualified students.
Go likewise cited infrastructure projects he supported for DOrSU, including a water supply system and gymnasium rehabilitation in 2025, as well as funding this year for a Green Technology Building and a modernized academic building at the university's main campus in Mati City.