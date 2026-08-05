TP in the Philippines has donated 15 computer units to support the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Region 10's Smart Village Initiative, a program aimed at expanding digital literacy and technology access in underserved communities in Northern Mindanao.

The turnover was led by TP's Cagayan de Oro site, with the computer units to be used by learners and trainees in three Smart Villages located in Camp Bilal, Lanao del Norte; Dalingap, Misamis Occidental; and Capihan, Bukidnon. The initiative seeks to equip participants with digital skills needed for employment and entrepreneurship in an increasingly technology-driven economy.

"Through initiatives like this, TP in the Philippines continues to strengthen its role as a partner in nation-building by providing access to digital resources, computer literacy, and introductory AI knowledge—essential competencies for the evolving future of work," said James Garcia, vice president for IT at TP in the Philippines.