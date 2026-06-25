TP in the Philippines named Sustainability Impact Company of the Year

The company also emerged as a finalist in three other categories: AI Impact Award, Company for Regional Development of the Year, and Talent Transformation Program of the Year.

Rahul Jolly, chief executive officer of TP in the Philippines, said the recognition reflects the company's commitment to integrating sustainability into every aspect of its operations.

"Being recognized as Sustainability Impact Company of the Year is a powerful affirmation of the kind of organization we aspire to be — one where business growth goes hand in hand with creating meaningful impact for people, communities, and the country. At TP, sustainability is not a separate initiative. It is embedded in how we lead, innovate, develop talent, strengthen communities, and operate responsibly every day," Jolly said.

The SOLAIA Awards recognize organizations across the IT-BPM sector for excellence in innovation, talent development, sustainability, operational excellence and business transformation.

TP said the recognition highlights its efforts to advance AI-driven innovation, expand opportunities in regional areas and strengthen workforce development.

The company currently employs nearly 60,000 people across 26 sites nationwide, with a significant portion of its workforce based outside Metro Manila to support regional economic growth.

TP said its employee programs include a 24/7 Employee Assistance Program, mental health initiatives, leadership development and internal mobility opportunities. The company noted that 87 percent of leadership positions are filled internally and that it has been recognized as a Great Place to Work for eight consecutive years.

The company also reported that women now hold 48 percent of leadership positions, while inclusion programs support women, LGBTQIA+ individuals, persons with disabilities, students, returning overseas Filipino workers and talents from underserved communities.

Through its global corporate citizenship program, Citizen of the World, TP said 1,216 employee volunteers contributed more than 20,500 volunteer hours in 2025, benefiting nearly 29,600 individuals through education, health, disaster response and livelihood initiatives.

On the environmental front, TP said 63 percent of its energy consumption in 2025 came from renewable sources. It also reported reducing carbon emissions intensity to 0.25 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent per employee, representing a 77 percent reduction from 2019 levels. During Earth Hour 2025, the company said its sites nationwide saved more than 33,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity.

TP added that its sustainability strategy aligns with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including good health and well-being, quality education, decent work and economic growth, industry innovation and partnerships for sustainable development.