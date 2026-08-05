The House of Representatives has approved on second reading a bill seeking to establish a National Cybersecurity Agency (NCSA) to strengthen the country's defenses against the growing threat of cyberattacks.

House Bill No. 9605, or the National Cybersecurity and Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Act of 2026, seeks to create the NCSA as the lead agency responsible for implementing cybersecurity policies, coordinating national cyber defense efforts, and protecting the country's critical information infrastructure.

Camarines Sur 5th District Rep. Miguel Luis Villafuerte, who sponsored the measure, said cybersecurity has evolved beyond an information technology concern and has become a matter of national security because essential services now rely heavily on digital systems.