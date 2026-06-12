Future of work is execution

“The real differentiator is orchestration intelligence,” Raj said. “At TP, we have decades of domain expertise and deep experience in AI deployment and optimization to maximize value in every customer interaction.”

During the event, TP showcased an AI agent capable of authenticating customers, troubleshooting concerns, identifying up-sell and cross-sell opportunities, and seamlessly escalating complex cases to human representatives through its proprietary Foundational AI Backbone framework.

Raj said the platform combines autonomous AI agents, large language models, machine learning systems and customer relationship management integrations to deliver end-to-end customer support at enterprise scale while maintaining human oversight for sensitive interactions.

He added that TP follows a phased AI deployment strategy, focusing first on high-volume, low-complexity tasks to generate faster returns on investment before expanding to more advanced use cases.