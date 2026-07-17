The project included the distribution of 100 computer sets to 10 public schools under the Gadgets for Good Program in partnership with Concentrix.

Another 87 barangay health centers received tablets preloaded with mWell teleconsultation and Health Pass applications, allowing residents to access healthcare services online.

Representing DICT Secretary Henry Aguda, Usec. Faye Condez-de Sagon said no one should be left offline.

She said DICT has spent more than a year connecting remote islands and won't stop until the country's farthest communities feel the benefits of getting online.

DICT also launched the Palawan ICT Roadmap, which will serve as the province's blueprint for expanding digital infrastructure, connectivity, and technology-driven development.

The caravan likewise highlighted opportunities for digital entrepreneurship. Nineteen scholars completed DICT's SPARK social media marketing program, with five graduates collectively generating P354,600 in online sales after applying the skills they learned.

"These accomplishments belong not only to the DICT, but to all our partners," said DICT MIMAROPA Regional Director Emmy Lou Delfin.

Under Republic Act No. 10929, free internet access is mandatory in public places, particularly in underserved and geographically isolated communities.

Despite improvements in connectivity, internet access remains limited in many parts of the country.

World Bank data showed that only 28 percent of Filipino households had fixed broadband access as of 2023, underscoring the need for continued investment in digital infrastructure.