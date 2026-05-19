AI debt collector recovers 40%

Global digital business services firm TP said its AI-powered debt collection platform achieved up to a 40 percent debt recovery rate while matching human-level customer satisfaction scores in live deployments with financial institutions and telecommunications firms.

The company said its TP.ai FAB Collect solution uses artificial intelligence trained on decades of human collections expertise to automate high-volume debt collection tasks while allowing human agents to focus on more sensitive customer interactions. TP said the system also improved pay-to-contact ratios and reduced collection costs by 40 percent compared to human-only operations.