Vivo X300 Ultra blurs line between phone and pro camera

In an era where camera performance has become a major deciding factor for smartphones, vivo unveiled its latest flagship devices, the vivo X300 Ultra and vivo X300 FE, highlighting imaging capabilities designed to rival professional camera systems.

The launch event on Thursday, 21 May, was hosted by Joey Mead King, who introduced brand ambassadors Anne Curtis and Marian Rivera alongside photographer BJ Pascual, who demonstrated the devices' imaging capabilities against mirrorless camera output.

"Technology is not just a tool but part of a creative instinct, through the vivo X300 series, [and] the Vivo X300 Ultra, we get to see that gap close," Mead King said during the event.

Pascual showcased the smartphone's camera system, positioning the X300 Ultra as a professionalgrade creative tool. The device features a camera setup inspired by the Master Lens Collection and dual advanced telephoto lenses designed to expand creative possibilities.

vivo said the system allows users to push beyond traditional focal length limitations, adding that "creativity is no longer limited by focal length, only by your imagination."

The X300 Ultra also features multiple wide-angle configurations, including a 14mm ZEISS ultra-wideangle camera equipped with a 50-megapixel large sensor. According to vivo, the setup improves light sensitivity and enables wider environmental capture suited for landscape and cinematic-style photography.

During the demonstration, Pascual used Curtis and Rivera as subjects to showcase the camera system's performance across different focal lengths, including 14mm, 35mm, and 85mm equivalents, while comparing the output with professional camera systems. The two actresses also tested the device themselves by photographing each other using the X300 Ultra.

vivo also introduced the X300 Ultra Photographer Kit, which transforms the smartphone into a more production-ready tool. The kit includes 200mm to 400mm telephoto extenders, a professional grip, tripod collar ring, lens adapter, and other accessories aimed at field shooting and cinematic workflows. The kit is priced at P149,999.

Meanwhile, the vivo X300 FE was unveiled as a more accessible option for creators, offering professional imaging performance, strong processing capability, and all-day battery efficiency in a lighter form factor. It starts at P54,999.

With the X300 series, vivo said users can capture wide, standard, and telephoto perspectives, giving them greater control over framing and visual storytelling.

The vivo X300 Ultra and vivo X300 FE are now available for pre-order until 5 June through vivo stores and the vivo e-store.