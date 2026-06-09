vivo X300 FE gets P3,000 discount until 14 June

The smartphone features a 6.31-inch flat display, a 50-megapixel ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera, AI-powered photography tools, 4K 60fps video recording and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and carries IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

vivo is also offering a special bundle that pairs the X300 FE with the ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 for users looking to enhance their mobile photography experience. The promotional offers are available exclusively through the vivo Official Store on Shopee until 14 June.