vivo opens pre-orders for compact flagship X300 FE

Designed for urban users and content creators, the X300 FE combines professional-grade photography, flagship processing power, and intelligent software in a portable flat-design body. It also carries vivo’s ZEISS co-engineered imaging system aimed at making premium mobile photography more accessible for users constantly on the move.

Customers who pre-order the device at vivo stores nationwide will receive exclusive rewards, including a vivo X Series VIP Exclusive Card and a free limited-edition vivo Buds Air3. Buyers purchasing through the vivo e-store will also receive an exclusive camera bag.

Home Credit Philippines is also offering installment plans starting at P76 per day at zero-percent interest for up to 18 months.

The X300 FE features a 50MP ZEISS Super Telephoto Camera, a 50MP ZEISS Main Camera, and a 110-degree ultra-wide low-distortion camera designed for landscape, portrait, and long-range photography.

vivo is also introducing the vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2, sold separately for P13,999, which unlocks a 200mm equivalent focal length for advanced telephoto photography.

The smartphone sports a 6.31-inch display with ultra-narrow bezels, a slim 7.99mm body, and a lightweight 191g build aimed at improving one-handed use.

Available in Mist Purple and Luxe Black, the X300 FE also features aerospace-grade aluminum framing, a Metallic Sand AG glass back, and upgraded matte texture for improved grip and fingerprint resistance.

Powering the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 platform paired with a 6,500mAh BlueVolt battery that supports 90W FlashCharge and 40W wireless charging.

The smartphone also comes with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, five years of operating system upgrades, seven years of security maintenance, and five years of software optimization, positioning the device for long-term use.