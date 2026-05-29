Can a smartphone rival pro cameras? vivo says yes

The new vivo X300 Ultra took center stage at an exclusive showcase in Manila, where celebrity photographer BJ Pascual demonstrated the smartphone’s imaging capabilities by photographing actresses Anne Curtis and Marian Rivera alongside a professional camera setup.
Hosted by Joey Mead King at Manila House in BGC, the event drew personalities including Georgina Wilson, Bea Soriano and Eric Dee Jr. Pascual highlighted the X300 Ultra’s ZEISS-powered imaging system, featuring a 14mm ultra-wide camera, 35mm documentary camera and 85mm APO telephoto camera, designed to deliver professional-quality photos across different shooting scenarios.
The smartphone also offers advanced filmmaking features, including 4K 120fps 10-bit LOG video and Dolby Vision recording. “The vivo X300 Ultra was designed to push mobile imaging beyond expectations. By combining ZEISS optics with advanced video capabilities, users can now achieve results once only possible with professional camera systems,” said Liu Lu, brand marketing director of vivo Philippines. The vivo X300 Ultra is priced at P109,999, while the Photographer Kit retails for P149,999. Pre-orders run until 5 June nationwide.