Fifteen finalists advanced to the grand finals after four mall auditions and a wildcard round. They competed through talent performances, including acting, singing, and dancing, and delivered speeches on how they would use the platform to serve their respective communities.

Named as the inaugural Gen V Campus Ambassadors were:

Rhea Mea T. Parcon of World Citi Colleges

Beverly I. Cantos of Mapúa University

John Brent Domaya of Centro Escolar University Manila

Jerah Bernard L. Eusebio of the University of the Philippines Diliman

Icen Rose Vivo of the University of the Philippines Diliman

Throughout the competition, finalists emphasized leadership, creativity, inclusivity, education, and community engagement, showcasing how they plan to use digital platforms to connect with fellow students.

"The vivo Campus Ambassador Program was created to identify students who can communicate with authenticity, collaborate with their communities, and grow alongside the brand," said Liu Lu, brand marketing director of vivo Philippines.

"The five ambassadors represent different experiences and perspectives, and we look forward to supporting their development over the coming year," Liu added.

The ambassadors will officially begin their one-year term on 1 August.

Each ambassador will receive a monthly cash incentive of P5,000 for 12 months, along with mentorship sessions led by vivo Philippines' marketing professionals covering branding, digital marketing, campaign execution, and communications.

They will also participate in product launches, marketing campaigns, and major brand events. Outstanding ambassadors may be considered for internship or employment opportunities with vivo Philippines after graduation, while select participants may also qualify for international learning or exchange opportunities.

Top-ranked ambassador Rhea Mea T. Parcon said the recognition affirmed the message she shared during the competition.

"This opportunity reflects the message I shared during the competition, that everyone deserves to feel seen. I hope to encourage more students to believe in their own potential and take chances on themselves," she said.

John Brent Domaya said the program offers opportunities to make a broader impact.

"Through this ambassadorship program, I aspire to create meaningful impact, not only for myself, but for the community as well," he said.

Meanwhile, Icen Rose Vivo said she hopes to use the platform to inspire fellow students through meaningful storytelling.

"More than an achievement, I see this as a responsibility to uphold the values of both vivo and my university with authenticity, creativity, and purpose," she said.

According to vivo Philippines, the Gen V Campus Ambassador Program aims to strengthen partnerships with student communities by providing leadership development, practical marketing experience, and opportunities for campus engagement.