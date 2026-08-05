The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported on Wednesday that Angat Dam in Norzagaray, Bulacan has recovered by 6.48 meters since recording its lowest water level this year on 5 July.
"The registered all-time low [water level] of Angat Dam was 150.42 meters on July 5, so it slightly increased [now] by 6.48 meters," PAGASA Hydrologist Juan Elmer Caringal said during the agency's 11:30 a.m. dam situation briefing.
"If we notice, Angat Dam is gradually recovering a bit," the hydro forecaster added.
According to Caringal, the gradual recovery of Angat Dam has become noticeable during the last week of July or the first week of August, based on the PAGASA’s annual record of the dam's water level.
"Hopefully, it will continue to increase little by little, and hopefully it will recover and at least return to normal operation," he said.
The latest reservoir water level (RWL) of Angat Dam reached 157.00 meters as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday (5 August) wherein a 0.39-meter increase was observed from 156.61 meters on Tuesday (4 August).
Despite the increase, PAGASA noted that Angat Dam remains 53 meters below its normal high water level (NHWL) of 210 meters.
Caringal said Angat Dam needs 403 millimeters of rainfall to return to its rule curve and 1,320 millimeters of rainfall to reach its normal high water level.