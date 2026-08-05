The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported on Wednesday that Angat Dam in Norzagaray, Bulacan has recovered by 6.48 meters since recording its lowest water level this year on 5 July.

"The registered all-time low [water level] of Angat Dam was 150.42 meters on July 5, so it slightly increased [now] by 6.48 meters," PAGASA Hydrologist Juan Elmer Caringal said during the agency's 11:30 a.m. dam situation briefing.

"If we notice, Angat Dam is gradually recovering a bit," the hydro forecaster added.