The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) kicked off the first day of the ASEAN Youth Summit 2026 on Wednesday at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City with around 300 youth leaders and representatives of ASEAN Member States, development partners, and other stakeholders from across the region attended the summit.

The two-day gathering was organized by the DSWD in partnership with the National Youth Commission (NYC), with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Australian Government's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

"Our youth are our region's greatest strength. You adapt quickly, create fearlessly, and build connections across borders with ease," DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian said in his opening remarks.