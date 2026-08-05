Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Wednesday said authorities are considering filing human trafficking charges against former Negros Oriental 1st District Rep. Jacinto "Jing" Paras following the alleged discovery of a "honey trap" scheme targeting top government officials.

Speaking to reporters at the Quezon City Reception House, Remulla said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) uncovered an alleged plot to lure Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, Public Works and Highways Secretary Vivencio Dizon, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla, and himself into a fabricated sex scandal.

Remulla said investigators are seeking to determine the roles of Paras and Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste after both were allegedly identified by a pimp arrested during the NBI operation.