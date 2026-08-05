Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Wednesday said authorities are considering filing human trafficking charges against former Negros Oriental 1st District Rep. Jacinto "Jing" Paras following the alleged discovery of a "honey trap" scheme targeting top government officials.
Speaking to reporters at the Quezon City Reception House, Remulla said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) uncovered an alleged plot to lure Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, Public Works and Highways Secretary Vivencio Dizon, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla, and himself into a fabricated sex scandal.
Remulla said investigators are seeking to determine the roles of Paras and Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste after both were allegedly identified by a pimp arrested during the NBI operation.
"Yung gagawin kay ES Ralph and eventually it was natarget rin kami ni Vince Dizon, ni Boying and others. I would like to think that si Congressman Leviste is a better person, but to get to the bottom of it, kailangan makita natin talaga kung ano ang nilalaman ng statement ni former congressman Jing Paras," Remulla said.
The DILG chief said Paras appeared to be the central figure in the alleged scheme, citing statements made by the arrested pimp.
"It seems siya ang pasimuno nito, siya ang connect sa bugaw. Ang bugaw ang nagsabi kung ano ang plano, at ang nagbanggit lang ng pangalan ni Cong. Leviste ay si Jing Paras," he said.
"So Jing Paras is the person of interest. Siya ang iniimbestigahan namin, and we are considering filing charges of human trafficking against him," he added.
Paras served as Negros Oriental's 1st District representative from 1998 to 2007. During the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, he was appointed Department of Labor and Employment undersecretary in January 2018 and later served as Presidential Adviser on Political Affairs in 2020 until the end of Duterte's term.