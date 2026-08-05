Romanian emergency responders rescued all crew members and transported the three injured Filipino seafarers to Tulcea County Hospital for treatment. Two of the injured seafarers were safely repatriated to the Philippines on 3 August, while the chief engineer later succumbed to his injuries.

The Philippine delegation offered prayers and observed a moment of silence for the remains of the fallen Filipino chief engineer, paying tribute to his dedicated service to the global maritime industry and recognizing the invaluable contributions of Filipino seafarers who continue to keep international commerce moving amid challenging conditions.

Cacdac extended the Marcos administration’s deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to stand by them throughout the repatriation process and beyond.

“Today, we honor a Filipino whose dedication, professionalism, and sacrifice embody the resilience and excellence of our seafarers," Cacdac said.

"As we mourn this tragic loss, we reaffirm our commitment to bringing him home with dignity and ensuring that his family receives the full support of the Philippine government,” the DMW chief added.

The DMW, through its Migrant Workers Office, in close coordination with the Philippine Embassy in Bucharest, OWWA, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and Romanian authorities, continues to facilitate the immediate repatriation of the chief engineer’s remains and to ensure that all available assistance, benefits, and welfare services are extended to his family.

The Philippine delegation likewise expressed its profound gratitude to the doctors, nurses, emergency responders, and the entire healthcare team at Tulcea County Hospital for the exceptional care they provided to the three Filipino seafarers affected by the incident.

The delegation likewise thanked the Romanian authorities for their invaluable cooperation and support throughout the emergency response and ongoing repatriation efforts.

Two Filipino seafarers aboard the Liberia-flagged bulk carrier M/V Rostrum Optima arrived safely in Manila on Tuesday, 4 August, aboard Qatar Airways Flight QR932 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

The Filipino crew members were repatriated after drone strikes reportedly targeted their vessel while it was operating in the Black Sea. NEIL ALCOBER