Under the program, 77 PAMANA Livelihood Project (PLP) Associations representing peacebuilder associations formed by former NPA combatants who surrendered to the government each received a P300,000 livelihood assistance package.

The PAMANA Livelihood Program is one of the National Government's flagship peacebuilding initiatives jointly implemented by OPAPRU and DSWD.

The program provides qualified associations with startup capital, capacity-building interventions, and other social preparation support to establish and sustain community-based livelihood enterprises, enabling peacebuilders to rebuild their lives and contribute to community development.

The beneficiary PLP associations are composed of organized groups of peacebuilders who have successfully completed their reintegration process and are now pursuing productive and sustainable livelihoods.

Of the 77 beneficiary associations across the Samar Island provinces, 40 are from Northern Samar, 29 are from Samar Province, and eight are from Eastern Samar.

The PAMANA Livelihood Program has successfully organized 134 peacebuilder associations, out of its target of 141 people's organizations across Eastern Visayas.

OPAPRU said the release of livelihood assistance to the 77 associations in Samar Island further strengthens community resilience, expands sustainable economic opportunities, and advances the government's goal of fostering lasting peace and inclusive development throughout the region.