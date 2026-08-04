Police arrested 198 individuals and seized ₱150,797 in bet money during intensified anti-illegal gambling operations conducted across the Ilocos Region in July 2026, the Police Regional Office 1 (PRO-1) reported.
According to PRO-1, authorities carried out 50 anti-illegal gambling operations throughout the month, targeting various forms of unauthorized gambling, including card games with betting, color games, video karera, cara y cruz, bookies, and other illegal gambling activities.
PRO-1 Regional Director PBGEN Jovencio S. Badua Jr. attributed the success of the campaign to the strengthened cooperation between law enforcement agencies, local government units, and communities.
"PRO-1 remains committed to eliminating illegal gambling and other unlawful activities in Region 1. Maintaining a peaceful, orderly, and safe community is not solely the responsibility of the police but of every citizen. Through unity and cooperation, our campaign against illegal activities becomes more effective," Badua said.
The regional police office also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected illegal gambling activities to the nearest police station or through the official Philippine National Police hotlines as authorities continue to intensify enforcement efforts across the region.