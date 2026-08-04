“We cannot say that. What we know is some P800 million had been returned. And I believe that there are more. The Department actually expects more. So that’s been returned to the Treasury. It was already returned to the national coffers,” said Martinez.

Earlier, the DOJ announced that the government had recovered more than P841 million in cash from individuals allegedly involved in the controversial flood control projects.

In a previous statement, the DOJ said, “To date, P841 million in cash has been recovered from those involved and remitted to the National Treasury through the Land Bank of the Philippines”

It said recovery efforts are continuing as authorities seek the return of more public funds allegedly lost to the flood control projects.

“The work continues. We will recover the people’s money,” the DOJ said.

The department also said it would continue coordinating with the Office of the Ombudsman in pursuing cases arising from the investigation while respecting the anti-graft body’s constitutional mandate.

It added that where the law places a case in their hands, they will build it to the standards that stand in court.