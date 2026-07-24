The activity, meanwhile, coincided with the inspection of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to the newly established Pampanga Food Security Complex (PFSC), which is expected to benefit more than 30,000 farmers in the province.

"The SLP Associations will also greatly benefit, especially those engaged in rice farming and rice trading, as they will have the opportunity to sell their next harvest to the Pampanga Food Security Complex (PFSC)," the DSWD Central Luzon office said.

Present during the SLP grant distribution include DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, DA Secretary Francisco Laurel Jr., former president and Pampanga 2nd District Representative Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis Pineda.