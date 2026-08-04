The amount exceeded its collection goal of P91.526 billion by P4.322 billion, or 4.7 percent, and was 12.5 percent higher than the P85.180 billion collected in July 2025.

The record July performance also pushed the BoC’s cumulative collections for the first seven months of the year to P587.711 billion, likewise the highest collection ever recorded for the January-to-July period.

The figure surpassed the Bureau’s collection target of P576.366 billion by P11.345 billion, generating a surplus of 2.0 percent.

Compared with the P543.951 billion collected during the same period in 2025, collections increased by P43.760 billion, or 8.0 percent.

Customs Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said the strong preliminary results reflect the agency’s sustained efforts to strengthen revenue collection through enhanced customs procedures, intensified border protection measures, digital transformation initiatives, and closer collaboration with stakeholders.

Further, he said the achievement likewise reinforces the BOC’s commitment to supporting the administration’s economic and fiscal agenda while facilitating legitimate trade and ensuring efficient service delivery.

“These record-breaking collections are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Bureau of Customs across the country. We thank our men and women for their relentless service,” said Nepomuceno.

Commissioner Nepomuceno emphasized that every peso collected by the BoC helps finance programs and projects that directly benefit Filipinos, in line with President Marcos’ vision of fostering economic growth, strengthening public services, and accelerating national development.

“As we build on this momentum, we remain committed to collecting lawful revenues, facilitating legitimate trade, and supporting the vision of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for a stronger economy and better opportunities for every Filipino,” he said.