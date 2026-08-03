Social media this week had been filled with tributes to the late Comedy King Dolphy. He would have turned 98 on 25 July had he not passed away on 10 July 2012. Comments were mostly about how great a comic he was and how he should be named National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts posthumously.

One Facebook user, however, went back in time and posted an old photo of Pilar Pilapil as Binibining Pilipinas 1967. Pilar, of course, was one of the great loves of Dolphy. He actually wanted to marry her, but her parents objected to the union. The Facebook post didn’t stop there, though. It went on to point out that Pilar’s 3rd runner-up (as shown in the picture) was Ma. Rica Baluyut Key. Ma. Rica also joined the movies and became more popularly known as the actress Lotis Key. She, too, became another one of Dolphy’s great loves.

A deluge of comments then followed. The other great loves of Dolphy were enumerated: Alice Smith (the actress Pamela Ponti and mother of Eric and Jeffrey Quizon), Alma Moreno, and, of course, Zsa Zsa Padilla.