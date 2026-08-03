The projects form part of the agency's continuing modernization program.

According to CAAP, the HyperSpike HS-18 LRADs will enhance emergency communication and airport security by supporting long-range public announcements, emergency response operations, bird dispersal, wildlife hazard management and other critical airside safety functions.

The new LRAD units will be deployed to Puerto Princesa International Airport, Bicol International Airport, Iloilo International Airport, Kalibo International Airport, Davao International Airport and Laoag International Airport.

Meanwhile, the newly acquired service vehicles are expected to improve the mobility and responsiveness of personnel, enabling the timely delivery of security, administrative and support services across airports nationwide.

CAAP also said the renovated AANSOO office and OFSAM laboratory will improve workplace functionality, expand operational capacity and strengthen inter-office coordination.

"By investing in modern facilities, equipment and resources, we are enhancing our capability to deliver more efficient services while ensuring the safety and security of the flying public," CAAP Director General Retired Lt. Gen. Raul Del Rosario said.