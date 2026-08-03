"The accused is hereby preventively suspended from holding public office for a period of ninety (90) days," the court said.

The court also denied Mamba's motion to quash the information, as well as his opposition to the prosecution's motion for preventive suspension.

Court records showed that, in an order dated 26 March 2026, the RTC found probable cause to hold Mamba for trial after reviewing the information and supporting documents submitted by the prosecution.

The court subsequently issued a warrant for his arrest.

Records also showed that Mamba posted a cash bond on 30 March 2026 before the 7th Municipal Circuit Trial Court in Piat-Sto. Niño, Cagayan, where he serves as the incumbent vice governor.

The prosecution filed its motion for preventive suspension on 21 April 2026, arguing that Section 13 of RA 3019makes the suspension mandatory once a valid information has been filed, the court has found probable cause, and a warrant of arrest has been issued.

Prosecutors also argued that Mamba's suspension was necessary to prevent possible intimidation of witnesses and to safeguard records and evidence from potential tampering while the case is pending.

In seeking the dismissal of the case, Mamba questioned the validity of the information. However, the RTC ruled that his arguments did not justify quashing the charge.

The court held that the prosecution's motion had merit and ordered Mamba's preventive suspension for 90 days while the criminal proceedings continue.

The order was signed by Judge Salvador on 28 July in Batac City, Ilocos Norte.