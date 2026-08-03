“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” web-slings itself to the biggest post-pandemic opening weekend in the Philippines,
marking the biggest opening weekend for Sony Pictures by generating P587 million.
The highly anticipated superhero adventure accumulated P586.9 million during its first five days of release 29 July to 1 August on over 700 screens, also claiming the title of the biggest Spider-Man movie and 3rd biggest opening weekend in the Philippines, trailing “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”
This was announced today by Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc., distributor of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”
“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” dominated the social climate of the Philippines over the weekend, with Filipinos packing cinemas in sold out screenings. Cosplayers turned up in droves, delighting cinemagoers, while mall facades lit up in Spider-Man’s iconic red and blue colors, especially as 1 August is celebrated as Spider-Man Day.