“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” web-slings itself to the biggest post-pandemic opening weekend in the Philippines,

marking the biggest opening weekend for Sony Pictures by generating P587 million.

The highly anticipated superhero adventure accumulated P586.9 million during its first five days of release 29 July to 1 August on over 700 screens, also claiming the title of the biggest Spider-Man movie and 3rd biggest opening weekend in the Philippines, trailing “Avengers: Endgame” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”