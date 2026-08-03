After months of sold-out arenas and a demanding return to the stage, Ariana Grande is preparing to disappear from public view, at least for a while.

According to People, her representative confirmed the Grammy-winning singer will step away from public appearances once her Eternal Sunshine Tour concludes in London on 1 September. The decision comes after months of relentless commentary surrounding her appearance and health, which intensified throughout the tour and following the release of her latest album, “Petal.”

Her rep also added that Grande hopes to wrap the tour "healthily and happily" before taking what was described as a well-earned break from the public spotlight. Despite the challenges, the singer reportedly cherished every stop on the tour and remains deeply grateful for the support of her fans.

A source close to the pop star emphasized that Grande “performs a very physical show, and there is a lot of athleticism involved. She performs healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night.”