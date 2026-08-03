After months of sold-out arenas and a demanding return to the stage, Ariana Grande is preparing to disappear from public view, at least for a while.
According to People, her representative confirmed the Grammy-winning singer will step away from public appearances once her Eternal Sunshine Tour concludes in London on 1 September. The decision comes after months of relentless commentary surrounding her appearance and health, which intensified throughout the tour and following the release of her latest album, “Petal.”
Her rep also added that Grande hopes to wrap the tour "healthily and happily" before taking what was described as a well-earned break from the public spotlight. Despite the challenges, the singer reportedly cherished every stop on the tour and remains deeply grateful for the support of her fans.
A source close to the pop star emphasized that Grande “performs a very physical show, and there is a lot of athleticism involved. She performs healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night.”
The hiatus also means Grande will no longer join the upcoming West End revival of Stephen Sondheim's “Sunday in the Park” with George, where she had been expected to reunite with her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey. While stepping away from the production, she is said to be fully supportive of the creative team bringing the show to life.
Grande has repeatedly addressed public conversations about her body over the years, even weaving the subject into her music. Her 2024 single "Yes, And?" directly pushed back against unsolicited remarks about her appearance, while those close to the singer describe Petal as a reflection on fame, public perception and the emotional toll of constant scrutiny rather than a breakup record.
Although she'll soon be taking a break from public life, Grande isn't disappearing entirely. She is next set to return to the big screen in “Focker-in-Law,” the latest installment of the “Meet the Parents” franchise, arriving in theaters later this year.