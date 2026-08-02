The victim, Stephen "Gelo" Pagmanua Enriquez, 38, a former Barangay Secretary and teacher, later succumbed to the gunshot wounds he sustained in the incident.

According to investigators, the victim allegedly made a dying declaration while receiving medical treatment, identifying the person he believed to be responsible for the shooting.

Acting on this crucial lead, investigators immediately intensified case build-up, evidence gathering, and documentation, leading to the voluntary surrender of the implicated individual. Investigators are now completing the documentary requirements and consolidate the available evidence for the filing of a Murder complaint before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in the City of Malolos, Bulacan.