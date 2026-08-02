The suspect in the shooting of a former barangay secretary and teacher voluntarily surrendered at the Santa Maria Municipal Police Station on 1 August 2026.
According to the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3), the person implicated in the case voluntarily surrendered after learning that he had allegedly been identified by the victim before his death.
The victim, Stephen "Gelo" Pagmanua Enriquez, 38, a former Barangay Secretary and teacher, later succumbed to the gunshot wounds he sustained in the incident.
According to investigators, the victim allegedly made a dying declaration while receiving medical treatment, identifying the person he believed to be responsible for the shooting.
Acting on this crucial lead, investigators immediately intensified case build-up, evidence gathering, and documentation, leading to the voluntary surrender of the implicated individual. Investigators are now completing the documentary requirements and consolidate the available evidence for the filing of a Murder complaint before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor in the City of Malolos, Bulacan.